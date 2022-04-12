U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.64.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.