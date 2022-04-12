U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
U.S. Energy Initiatives stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 16,284,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,928,109. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About U.S. Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy Initiatives (USEI)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.