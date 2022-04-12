U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Energy Initiatives stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. 16,284,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,928,109. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

