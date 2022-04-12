U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $15.75.

SLCA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.94. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

