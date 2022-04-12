UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.95 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

