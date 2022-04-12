Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $258.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.73.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.