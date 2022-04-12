Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.