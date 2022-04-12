Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.31. Vacasa shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

