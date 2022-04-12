Valens (VLNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Valens stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05.

VLNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

