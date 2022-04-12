Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 57,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.