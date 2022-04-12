Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,157 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.92 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.