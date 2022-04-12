VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.16.

