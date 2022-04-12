Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 276,295 shares.The stock last traded at $216.79 and had previously closed at $214.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.