Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

