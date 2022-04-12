Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

