Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.