Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.