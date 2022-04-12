Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Cut by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

