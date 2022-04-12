Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
EVTL stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.
About Vertical Aerospace (Get Rating)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
