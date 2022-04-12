Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 341.20 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.84. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £925.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.14 ($6.76).

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

