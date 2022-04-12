Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

VNOM stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

