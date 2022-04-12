Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

VIR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,091. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.