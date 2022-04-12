Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

VRTS stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $197.31 and a one year high of $338.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.84.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

