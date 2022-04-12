Visa Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Visa in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

NYSE:V opened at $214.75 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

