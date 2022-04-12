Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGNT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

CGNT stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $86,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

