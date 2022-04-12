Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
