Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

