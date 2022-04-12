Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

