Wells Fargo & Company Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Get Westlake alerts:

WLK opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.