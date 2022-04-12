Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

WERN stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

