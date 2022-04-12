West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $398.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average of $411.83. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.