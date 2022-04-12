Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE WEA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,031. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
