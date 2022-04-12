WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

