WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $54.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 1,386,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

