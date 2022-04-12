Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 303,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 285,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

