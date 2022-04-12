Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CLSA raised Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

WIT stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

