Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.06. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 27,155 shares trading hands.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 268.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

