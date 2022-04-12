Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,927.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $460,157.45 and approximately $2,927.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $239.54 or 0.00596554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

