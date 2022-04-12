WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post $199.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $199.41 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $839.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $845.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $916.49 million, with estimates ranging from $902.40 million to $930.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

