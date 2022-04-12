WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$187.79.

WSP stock opened at C$157.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$121.68 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.40.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

