XeniosCoin (XNC) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $49.55 million and approximately $18,482.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin . The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

