XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.95

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 48950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

