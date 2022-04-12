Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 316,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

