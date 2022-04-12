Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 5,252 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN opened at 39.50 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

