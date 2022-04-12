Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.