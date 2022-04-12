Xponance Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

