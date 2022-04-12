Xponance Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of QS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

