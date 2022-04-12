Xponance Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in R1 RCM by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,506,682 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 539,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,539 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

