Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

