Xponance Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Navient by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.