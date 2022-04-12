Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 10,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

