Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $460.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.90), with a volume of 20668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.