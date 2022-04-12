YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 3,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,329,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.
YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.
About YETI (NYSE:YETI)
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

